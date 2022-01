Marex has appointed Arthur Fan the newly created role of Head of Asia Pacific.

In his new position, Fan will be responsible for the management and growth strategy of the company in the APAC region. He will particularly focus on China and Australia.

Fan will join Marex’s management team on 10 January and report directly to Ian Lowitt, Marex CEO.

With over 70 employees currently based out of Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, development in the APAC region is a key part of Marex’s growth strategy.