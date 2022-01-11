LMAX Group appoints Sean Cleary as Head of Liquidity Management and Analytics for Americas

LMAX Group, operator of institutional execution venues for FX and crypto currency trading, has revealed the appointment of Sean Cleary as Head of Liquidity Management and Analytics for Americas.
In his new position, Cleary will report to the LMAX’s Managing Director for Americas, Patrick Bartle, and will be based in New York.
Patrick Bartle, Managing Director for Americas at LMAX Group, said:
I am very pleased to announce the addition of Sean Cleary to LMAX Group at such an exciting time for the business as it continues to show strong growth across all products, allowing us to build and attract the very highest calibre of people to the team. Sean has tremendous depth and breadth of experience in the markets and will be a key asset as we execute the next phase of our growth strategy with the vision of becoming the pre-eminent global exchange for FX and crypto currency trading.
Cleary has vast institutional FX industry experience to his new role. He successfully grew and developed global sales teams for market infrastructure players, such as CBOE Global Markets, Currenex, BNP Paribas and ICAP.
At LMAX Group, Cleary oversee liquidity and analytics across the company’s product suite for all clients in the Americas. He will also play a key role in devising and executing the Group’s institutional FX growth strategy in the region.
Sean Cleary added:
Sean Cleary
I’ve followed the rapid expansion of LMAX Group over recent years and am delighted to now be joining the team. The business has considerable opportunities that lie ahead in the US institutional market and globally, and I look forward to contributing to the Group’s future growth.
In July last year, LMAX Group, appointed Andreas Wigstrom to the newly created role of Managing Director for LMAX Global, the Group’s regulated broker.
