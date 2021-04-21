Lars Gottwik set to leave JFD after ten years

Multi-asset brokerage, JFD Group, has announced that its CEO and co-founder Lars Gottwik has confirmed he will step down from his role in the company by the end of April. Gottwik oversaw a number of significant achievements for the firm, including the acquisition of Acon Actienbank AG, a German investment bank now operating under the name JFD Bank AG.
Gottwik leaves the global investment firm following over ten years of tireless efforts and consistent growth. Lars’s strategic approach to the firm’s leadership saw the firm blossom from a once bold start-up project, into an international financial entity, forming an overseas subsidiary and gaining three operational licences. JFD is now a multi-asset brokerage that serves customers from over 130 countries, spanning the breadth of five continents.
Lars Gottwik expressed in a heartfelt note:
It was a unique experience and great adventure growing JFD, together with my teammates, from zero to a globally renowned multi-asset broker. Our team spirit, combined with the ambition to change a whole industry for the better by becoming more transparent and client-centric, made the difference. After these ten years, I leave JFD being proud of what we achieved as a team. Yet, it is time for a new chapter in my professional career. I want to thank once more my colleagues for such an amazing experience.
Throughout Lars’ 10 years at the firm, he oversaw the opening of several offices in different cities worldwide. New offices established by Lars around the world included the likes of Shenzhen in China, Limassol in Cyprus, Varna and Sofia in Bulgaria, Madrid in Spain, and Ludwigsburg in Germany. These offices employed over 100 professional employees and consolidated JFD’s status as a leading brokerage group.
JFD is internationally licensed and provides an array of institutional services including, institutional sales trading, designated sponsoring, transaction structuring, and IPOs to its clients. Gottwik will depart from the firm on 30th April 2021. He leaves with a solid sense of accomplishment following his 10 year stint in his leadership role. The CySEC authorised and regulated company has not yet named a replacement for Gottwik.