Lars Gottwik set to leave JFD after ten years

Multi-asset brokerage, JFD Group, has announced that its CEO and co-founder Lars Gottwik has confirmed he will step down from his role in the company by the end of April. Gottwik oversaw a number of significant achievements for the firm, including the acquisition of Acon Actienbank AG, a German investment bank now operating under the name JFD Bank AG.

Gottwik leaves the global investment firm following over ten years of tireless efforts and consistent growth. Lars’s strategic approach to the firm’s leadership saw the firm blossom from a once bold start-up project, into an international financial entity, forming an overseas subsidiary and gaining three operational licences. JFD is now a multi-asset brokerage that serves customers from over 130 countries, spanning the breadth of five continents.