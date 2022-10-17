Invast Global appoints Stephen Tudjman as Global Head of Legal and Compliance

Prime Brokerage services provider Invast Global has revealed that Stephen Tudjman has joined the company as Global Head of Legal and Compliance.

Most recently, Tudjman served as Head of Legal and Governance at AUSIEX. Before that, he held senior legal positions in the financial services sector such as General Counsel, MLC and NAB Wealth and as Senior Legal Counsel for AMP.

Additionally, Tudjman consulted for a financial regulation practice Ashurst, advising a range of key Australian financial services institutions on compliance, regulatory obligations and management of regulators.