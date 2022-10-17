Invast Global appoints Stephen Tudjman as Global Head of Legal and Compliance

Prime Brokerage services provider Invast Global has revealed that Stephen Tudjman has joined the company as Global Head of Legal and Compliance.
Most recently, Tudjman served as Head of Legal and Governance at AUSIEX. Before that, he held senior legal positions in the financial services sector such as General Counsel, MLC and NAB Wealth and as Senior Legal Counsel for AMP.
Additionally, Tudjman consulted for a financial regulation practice Ashurst, advising a range of key Australian financial services institutions on compliance, regulatory obligations and management of regulators.
I’m thrilled about the opportunity to join Invast Global and to work alongside a passionate and experienced team in an award-winning business that focuses on providing innovative client offerings.
Gavin White, CEO of Invast Global added:
Gavin White
Stephen’s wealth of experience, including over two decades at Ashurst, one of the most respected financial services legal and compliance firms in the region, is invaluable. We are delighted he has joined our business as we continue to expand rapidly. Stephen will play a crucial role in this growth and is responsible for running our global Legal and Compliance Team. Over the last decade we have maintained a strong emphasis on best practice and transparency. Stephen’s hire confirms our commitment to upholding these values.
