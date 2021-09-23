Interactive Brokers hires Cecelia Zhong as Executive Director

Interactive Brokers Group has revealed the appointment of Cecelia Zhong as Executive Director. In the newly created position, she will focus on business development for Greater China.
In her new role, she will report to the Managing Director-Asia Pacific Operations, David Friedland. Zhong will be based in IBKR’s Hong Kong office and will be dedicated to the company’s growth and expansion in China.
Friedland commented:
We are excited to welcome Cecelia to Interactive Brokers and her appointment reinforces our commitment to China and serving our clients in Asia. With extensive experience in the financial services industry in Mainland China and Hong Kong, Cecelia will certainly help bolster our local product offerings and strengthen relationships with key market participants in the region.
Zhong added:
I am pleased to join Interactive Brokers and work alongside such an accomplished team. As the financial landscape in Asia continues to evolve, I look forward to identifying and developing new business opportunities to ultimately benefit the company’s clients.
Before Interactive Brokers, Zhong worked at NYSE Euronext where she was responsible for setting up the Exchange’s business hub in Hong Kong for Greater China. She has also led and coordinated sales and marketing activities for HKEX and LME.
Her most recent position was CEO of a Hong Kong based Fintech company specializing in energy and metals trading. Zhong is a trained Mechanical Engineer in China, and holds an MBA in Finance from Edinburgh Business School in the UK. She is a CFA charterholder.
Earlier this month, Interactive Brokers Group introduced cryptocurrency trading through the Paxos Trust Company to enable clients to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).