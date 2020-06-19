ICE Clear Europe appoints Hester Serafini as President

Global exchanges and clearing houses operator Intercontinental Exchange announced the appointment of Hester Serafini as President of ICE Clear Europe, ICE’s London-based clearing house.

Serafini has served as Interim President of ICE Clear Europe since February. Prior to that, she served as President and COO of ICE Clear US since January 2017. Kevin McClear was appointed President of ICE Clear US and moves from his current position as Chief Risk Officer at ICE.

Chris Edmonds, Global Head of Clearing & Risk at Intercontinental Exchange commented:

The Board of ICE Clear Europe conducted a thorough search for the new President, reviewing an extensive list of internal and external candidates. Hester’s exceptional knowledge and experience both within ICE and from across global finance, made her the stand out choice.

Ann Cairns, Chair of the Board of ICE Clear Europe, said: