GCEX hires Marilu Revelli as Director of Marketing

Digital brokerage GCEX has hired Marilu Revelli as Director of Marketing.

Revelli was previously Digital Marketing consultant with WigWam PR. Prior to that, she was in Marketing for fintech firm Gold-i.

In her new role at GCEX, she will develop and implement the firm’s marketing strategy across all regions. This includes the recently announce expansion of GCEX in the MENA region.

In July, the company opened a Dubai office with Regional Director of CFH Turkey (now Finalto), Mehtap Önder as Managing Director, GCEX MENA.