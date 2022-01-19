FTX US Derivatives announces BoD members, Larry E. Thompson appointed as Chairman

CFTC-regulated digital asset futures & options exchange and clearinghouse FTX US Derivatives today revealed the members of the Company’s Board of Directors. It also announced that Larry E. Thompson was named as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The official announcement shared with LeapRate detailed that Thompson will be joined by professionals from the traditional finance, crypto and regulatory landscapes.

FTX US Derivatives, previously known as LedgerX, launched in 2017 and since then has made crypto-related options and swaps contracts available to retail, as well as institutional investors 24/7. Additionally, the company launched bitcoin mini contracts in the US. Its offerings also include physical settlement of all contracts, block trading and algorithmic trading opportunities for institutional investors, and direct access for all traders.