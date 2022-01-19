FTX US Derivatives announces BoD members, Larry E. Thompson appointed as Chairman

CFTC-regulated digital asset futures & options exchange and clearinghouse FTX US Derivatives today revealed the members of the Company’s Board of Directors. It also announced that Larry E. Thompson was named as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The official announcement shared with LeapRate detailed that Thompson will be joined by professionals from the traditional finance, crypto and regulatory landscapes.
FTX US Derivatives, previously known as LedgerX, launched in 2017 and since then has made crypto-related options and swaps contracts available to retail, as well as institutional investors 24/7. Additionally, the company launched bitcoin mini contracts in the US. Its offerings also include physical settlement of all contracts, block trading and algorithmic trading opportunities for institutional investors, and direct access for all traders.
Larry E. Thompson, Chairman of the Board for FTX US Derivatives, commented:
It is an honor to be named as Chairman of the Board for FTX US Derivatives and to be a part of one of the fastest growing and most influential crypto exchanges in the U.S. Throughout my career, I have come to understand the importance of working alongside regulators to ensure that investors are protected while still being able to take full advantage of the markets and FTX US Derivatives does just that. We have worked closely with regulators to establish FTX US Derivatives as the premier regulated crypto derivatives trading platform, and I am looking forward to continuing this journey.
The official statement also highlighted that the Board will play a key role in devising and implementing the long-term growth strategy of FTX US Derivatives. Alongside Thompson, the Board of Directors will also include the following members:
Keisha Bell, Managing Director, Head of Diverse Talent Management and Advancement, DTCC
Bryan Bishop, CTO at Avanti Financial Group
Zach Dexter, CEO of FTX US Derivatives
Joe Keefer, Trader at Grapefruit Trading
Jerome Kemp, President of Baton Systems
Lucas Moskowitz, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Robinhood
Bart Smith, Global Head of Strategy for Digital Assets for the Susquehanna International Group of Companies (SIG)
Mark Wetjen, Head of Policy and Regulatory Strategy at FTX US
Zach Dexter, CEO of FTX US Derivatives, added:
I am excited to work alongside the other board members and coordinate on how we can provide the best value to our users and advance the crypto derivatives trading marketplace. The Board of Directors brings together a group of professionals whose cumulative experience spans the entire financial ecosystem and the complex regulatory environment. We have the resources needed to guide FTX US Derivatives through the ever-evolving digital asset landscape, all while working alongside government regulators to provide our dedicated users and investors with additional value.
Last week, crypto exchange FTX Trading Limited announced the launch FTX Ventures, a $2 billion venture capital fund focused on digital asset ecosystem and the appoint of Lightspeed Partner Amy Wu to lead it.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.