FCA appoints Steve Smart and Therese Chambers to co-lead enforcement and market oversight

The UK’s financial market supervisor, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has appointed joint Executive Directors of Enforcement and Market Oversight following the retirement of Mark Steward in October last year.

Steve Smart and Therese Chambers will take up the roles, with Chambers assuming the position on 1 April 2023, and Smart joining the team on 21 June 2023.

Steward, who has worked with the FCA since 2015 and previously worked for the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, is scheduled to depart from the FCA on 13 April 2023, as announced last year.

With over two decades of tenure at the FCA, Therese Chambers is highly experienced, having dedicated the majority of her career to enforcement roles. She has previously served as the Director of Retail and Regulatory Investigations and currently holds the position of Director of Consumer Investments within the Supervision, Policy, and Competition Division.