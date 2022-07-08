FCA appoints Ashley Alder as chair

Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong Ashley Alder is stepping down from his position after nearly 10 years and is joining the UK Financial Conduct Authority. The United Kingdom’s Treasury announced his appointment as its new Chair on Friday.

Alder is expected to take up his new position in January 2023.

Currently, Richard Lloyd serves as interim Chairman of the financial markets regulator after Charles Randell decided to step down in May last year.