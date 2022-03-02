Equiniti appoints Martin Flanigan as Chief Executive Officer

Financial technology firm Equinit has appointed Martin Flanigan as its Chief Executive Officer for the Americas.
In his new role, Flanigan will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives. He will report directly to Paul Lynam, Group Chief Executive Officer of EQ.
The appointment follows the acquisitions of EQ and Armor Holdco, Inc., the parent company of American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC and D.F. King & Co., Inc. (AST), by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC. The deal happened in December last year.
Martin Flanigan’s background
Lynam commented:
Marty’s deep knowledge of AST, expertise in the financial services industry and proven track record of executing growth strategies will be invaluable as we continue to push the combined business toward its full potential and focus on further strengthening our position as the partner of choice for our clients. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Marty during this next stage of our growth.