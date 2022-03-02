Equiniti appoints Martin Flanigan as Chief Executive Officer

Financial technology firm Equinit has appointed Martin Flanigan as its Chief Executive Officer for the Americas.

In his new role, Flanigan will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives. He will report directly to Paul Lynam, Group Chief Executive Officer of EQ.

The appointment follows the acquisitions of EQ and Armor Holdco, Inc., the parent company of American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC and D.F. King & Co., Inc. (AST), by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC. The deal happened in December last year.

Martin Flanigan’s background

Lynam commented: