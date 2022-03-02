Equiniti appoints Martin Flanigan as Chief Executive Officer

March 2, 2022 3:58 pm

Financial technology firm Equinit has appointed Martin Flanigan as its Chief Executive Officer for the Americas.

In his new role, Flanigan will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives. He will report directly to Paul Lynam, Group Chief Executive Officer of EQ.

The appointment follows the acquisitions of EQ and Armor Holdco, Inc., the parent company of American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC and D.F. King & Co., Inc. (AST), by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC. The deal happened in December last year.

Martin Flanigan’s background

Lynam commented:

Marty’s deep knowledge of AST, expertise in the financial services industry and proven track record of executing growth strategies will be invaluable as we continue to push the combined business toward its full potential and focus on further strengthening our position as the partner of choice for our clients. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Marty during this next stage of our growth.

Most recently, Flanigan served as President and Chief Executive Officer of AST. He has been in executive leadership role at the company for ten years. Prior to becoming President and CEO in 2018, he was the firm’s Chief Financial Officer for six years.

Flanigan brings over 20 years of C-suite experience, managing the growth of fintech and professional services companies, such as Innovest Systems and Wealth Management Systems, Inc.

Flanigan said:

This is an exciting time for EQ as two exceptional businesses become one and reach new heights together. The combined business creates a best-in-class company with a diversified portfolio of products and services to meet our customers’ evolving needs. I am looking forward to working closely with Paul and the team and driving additional growth at the company.

