Credit Suisse has revealed the appointment of Robery Huray as vice president of its investment banking and capital markets business in Southeast Asia in a memo seen by Reuters.

Huray will report to Rehan Anwer and Kuan-Ern Tan, the Co-Heads of Credit Suisse’s Southeast Asian investment banking and capital markets unit.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the coverage in the region of the global industrials group for the bank.