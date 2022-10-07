CME Group appoints new Global Equity Index and Crypto heads

CME Group has announced the additions to its management team of two new global heads.

According to the recent announcement, Paul Woolman has been appointed as Global Head of Equity Index products, having worked in equity derivatives for over 20 years. He has been with CME Group since 2016 when he joined as Senior Director, Head of EMEA Equity Products and Alternative Investments. Before that, Woolman also served as a Delta One Equity Derivatives Trading Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 11 years.

Giovanni Vicioso takes the role of Global Head of Cryptocurrency products. He has almost 30 years of financial markets experience. Vicioso joined CME Group in 2012 as Senior Director of Equity Products. While in that position, he also became involved with the Group’s crypto business. Prior to that, Vicioso was the Vice President for RBC Capital Markets’ Equity Derivatives Group on their OTC Equity Derivatives desk. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank in the Global Equity Derivatives Division.