Chris Elms Appointed As CEO For Euroclear UK & International

Euroclear UK & International, a segment of Euroclear Group, announced the appointment of Chris Elms as its new CEO on Monday, 13 May 2024.

This international holding company provides post-trade financial services, including settlement and custody of local and international securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, and investment funds. It operates through Euroclear Bank, International CSD and Euroclear UK & International, among others.

Elms previously served as this division’s interim CEO and brings 28 years of experience to the role. He acquired this experience while working for Euroclear and CRESTCo, which Euroclear acquired in 2002.

Euroclear’s press statement said that Elms had held several senior positions, including CRESTCo head of Internal Audit and Euroclear head of Group IT Service Control. The group CEO, Valérie Urbain, welcomed the appointment, saying:

Chris has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the company’s goals, objectives and values while interim CEO. Chris and the Euroclear UK & International management team have made significant progress in developing a comprehensive commercial and operational strategy designed to transform Euroclear UK & International into a more resilient, fully digital UK financial market infrastructure.

The Euroclear UK & International chairman of the board, Robert Hingley, mirrored this enthusiasm and expressed the board’s confidence in Elms to steer the company in a new era of transformation and growth.

Euroclear’s Q1 earnings for the period ending 31 March 2024 reflected a 2% year-on-year increase with a business income of €423m.