CEO Christopher Gore leaves after 11 years with GO Markets

Executives July 22, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Australia-based Forex and CFD brokerage GO Markets and CEO Christopher Gore are parting ways after 11 years. Gore has resigned from his position at the company.

Gore started his tenure with the Melbourne-based firm back in 2009 as a currency analyst and has held various positions including director, responsible manager and company secretary. He assumed the role as CEO in April 2017.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Melbourne, GO Markets is an ASIC-licensed retail FX and CFD broker. Last year, GO Markets expanded Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region, operating as GO Markets MENA DMCC in Dubai, UAE.

Yesterday Gore stated on social media:

Christopher Gore
Today is my final day as CEO of GO Markets, so I thought it is perhaps appropriate that I give a quick shout-out to my team and acknowledge the help and support I’ve received over the last 11-years. We’ve grown a great business together. I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow from the sidelines.

Gore shared with us that he is currently working on an industry related project and LeapRate will announce it when it is close to launch.

