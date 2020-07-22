CEO Christopher Gore leaves after 11 years with GO Markets

Australia-based Forex and CFD brokerage GO Markets and CEO Christopher Gore are parting ways after 11 years. Gore has resigned from his position at the company.

Gore started his tenure with the Melbourne-based firm back in 2009 as a currency analyst and has held various positions including director, responsible manager and company secretary. He assumed the role as CEO in April 2017.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Melbourne, GO Markets is an ASIC-licensed retail FX and CFD broker. Last year, GO Markets expanded Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region, operating as GO Markets MENA DMCC in Dubai, UAE.