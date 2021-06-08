Bob Elfring re-enters M&A market as JPMorgan vice chair

It has recently been announced that Bob Elfring, former executive of Bank of America Corp, has been tapped by JPMorgan Chase & Co after three years out of the M&A Market. Elfring is set to take on a brand new position in which he will work as vice chairman of investment banking for the Middle East, Africa and Europe, as the bank fights for crucial advisory mandates to lead the M&A market as it resurges.
Bob Elfring is now re-entering the M&A sphere following a three years absence after his departure from Bank of America. Between 2012 and 2018, Elfring led investment and corporate banking across EMEA, according to the latest update regarding the new role.
A 62-year-old Dutch native, Elfring has been brought on board to focus on enhancing JPMorgan’s status outside of Britain. Elfring is set to work predominantly with Cassander Verwey, JPMorgan’s senior Netherlands-based country officer, as he puts an emphasis on expanding within the Benelux region.
Before his six year stint at Bank of America, Elfring held a position at Credit Suisse, taking responsibility for the investment banking coverage spanning both Benelux and Northern Europe. More recently, Elfring took up the role of adviser to CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm.
Having begun his career at ABN AMRO in the syndicate group and capital markets in Amsterdam, Elfring boasts a vast wealth of knowledge when it comes to the Dutch market. Elfring then went on to take various management positions at firms such as Amsterdamse Inversteringbank, Meedpierson and Rabobank.
The Netherlands is a notorious hub for some of the largest companies in Europe, such as technology investor Prosus NV. In the world’s biggest ever block trade back in April, Prosus NV went on to sell off 2% of Tencent Holdings for around $14.7 billion.
Elfring currently resides in Switzerland following the downfall of Lehman Brothers, for which he had worked in various roles spanning the length of eight years. Such roles included co-head of the global industrials group.
Elfring is set to report to Conor Hillery and Dorothee Blessing, the bank’s co-heads for EMEA investment banking, within his new role at JPMorgan.