Bob Elfring re-enters M&A market as JPMorgan vice chair

It has recently been announced that Bob Elfring, former executive of Bank of America Corp, has been tapped by JPMorgan Chase & Co after three years out of the M&A Market. Elfring is set to take on a brand new position in which he will work as vice chairman of investment banking for the Middle East, Africa and Europe, as the bank fights for crucial advisory mandates to lead the M&A market as it resurges.

Bob Elfring is now re-entering the M&A sphere following a three years absence after his departure from Bank of America. Between 2012 and 2018, Elfring led investment and corporate banking across EMEA, according to the latest update regarding the new role.

A 62-year-old Dutch native, Elfring has been brought on board to focus on enhancing JPMorgan’s status outside of Britain. Elfring is set to work predominantly with Cassander Verwey, JPMorgan’s senior Netherlands-based country officer, as he puts an emphasis on expanding within the Benelux region.