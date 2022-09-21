big xyt hires Anthony Huck as Head of the Americas

Steffy Bogdanova
September 21, 2022 3:19 pm

Smart data and analytic solutions big xyt on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Anthony (Tony) Huck to their global executive team as Head of the Americas.

With over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Huck will drive the expansion of big xyt’s global footprint into the US, Canada and LatAm. In his new role, he will focus on matching the strategic needs of the global trading and investment community with big xyt’s independently provided products and services.

Huck commented:

I’ve been impressed by the passionate and highly skilled team at big xyt, having watched as their client base has continued to grow globally. I’m excited at the opportunity to drive the expansion efforts in the Americas, and will be working closely with Jenny Chen (Head of Sales in the Americas) to continue the market penetration of big xyt’s unique data analytics solutions in the region.

Background

In his thirty years of experience Huck has been in leadership positions in various companies. He served as a CEO of Score Priority (now Lime Financial) and as President and COO of Lime Brokerage. He has also held senior executive positions at Royal Bank of Scotland, Citadel Securities, and Investment Technology Group (ITG).

Robin Mess, CEO and Co-founder of big xyt, said:

I’m excited to welcome Tony to our global leadership team. Tony brings a strong track record and an enormous amount of credibility to our team. This appointment demonstrates our commitment to growing our support for the industry in the Americas by expanding our offering in partnership with our clients.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
