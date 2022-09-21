big xyt hires Anthony Huck as Head of the Americas

Smart data and analytic solutions big xyt on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Anthony (Tony) Huck to their global executive team as Head of the Americas.
With over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Huck will drive the expansion of big xyt’s global footprint into the US, Canada and LatAm. In his new role, he will focus on matching the strategic needs of the global trading and investment community with big xyt’s independently provided products and services.
Huck commented:
I’ve been impressed by the passionate and highly skilled team at big xyt, having watched as their client base has continued to grow globally. I’m excited at the opportunity to drive the expansion efforts in the Americas, and will be working closely with Jenny Chen (Head of Sales in the Americas) to continue the market penetration of big xyt’s unique data analytics solutions in the region.