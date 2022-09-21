big xyt hires Anthony Huck as Head of the Americas

Smart data and analytic solutions big xyt on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Anthony (Tony) Huck to their global executive team as Head of the Americas.

With over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Huck will drive the expansion of big xyt’s global footprint into the US, Canada and LatAm. In his new role, he will focus on matching the strategic needs of the global trading and investment community with big xyt’s independently provided products and services.

Huck commented: