big xyt expands footprint in Continental Europe with hire of Gilles Meyruey

Gilles Meyruey commented:
I’m excited to join the talented and highly skilled team at big xyt. I have been watching their success in Europe over the past few years with great interest and have been impressed as their security analytics and execution analytics solutions have evolved and been adopted by global firms including leading exchanges, Tier 1 banks and buy-side clients. I’m looking forward to further driving expansion in Continental Europe and introducing our unique solutions to firms in the region.
Robin Mess, CEO and Co-founder of big xyt, said:
I’m pleased to welcome Gilles to our global leadership team, which covers EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The combination of Gilles’ experience with big xyt’s expanding portfolio of analytics solutions will be of tremendous value to the financial services industry and will enable us to accelerate our growth and to develop our global capabilities across asset classes in partnership with our clients.