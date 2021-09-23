Menu

big xyt expands footprint in Continental Europe with hire of Gilles Meyruey

Executives September 23, 2021


big xyt today revealed the appointment of Gilles Meyruey to their executive team as Head of Business Development (Continental Europe). The new hire aims to increases big xyt footprint in the region.

Gilles brings 35 years of experience working in Europe in senior positions in equities, derivatives, and bonds trading, execution services management and client management.

He has worked for leading firms such as Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking (SGCIB), Dexia Securities France, Exane and Deutsche Bank.

Gilles Meyruey commented:

I’m excited to join the talented and highly skilled team at big xyt. I have been watching their success in Europe over the past few years with great interest and have been impressed as their security analytics and execution analytics solutions have evolved and been adopted by global firms including leading exchanges, Tier 1 banks and buy-side clients. I’m looking forward to further driving expansion in Continental Europe and introducing our unique solutions to firms in the region.

Robin Mess, CEO and Co-founder of big xyt, said:

Robin Mess, big xyt
Robin Mess

I’m pleased to welcome Gilles to our global leadership team, which covers EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The combination of Gilles’ experience with big xyt’s expanding portfolio of analytics solutions will be of tremendous value to the financial services industry and will enable us to accelerate our growth and to develop our global capabilities across asset classes in partnership with our clients.

