big xyt expands footprint in Continental Europe with hire of Gilles Meyruey

big xyt today revealed the appointment of Gilles Meyruey to their executive team as Head of Business Development (Continental Europe). The new hire aims to increases big xyt footprint in the region.

Gilles brings 35 years of experience working in Europe in senior positions in equities, derivatives, and bonds trading, execution services management and client management.

He has worked for leading firms such as Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking (SGCIB), Dexia Securities France, Exane and Deutsche Bank.