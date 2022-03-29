Artem Seledtsov promoted as Chief Business Development Officer at Exness

Multi-asset broker Exness has promoted Artem Seledtsov as its new Chief Business Development Officer. This is what an update on Seledtsov’s LinkedIn profile stated.

Seledtsov joined the firm in July 2020 as the Head of Global Country Development. He was then promoted to Global Expansion Director in March 2021. He spent in that role a year before being promoted again as Chief Business Development Officer.

Having spent two years at Exness, Seledtsov brings a significant industry experience to his new role. Before he joined the company, he co-owned a financial services platform, WTW Invest, and served as its Chief Executive for nearly three years.