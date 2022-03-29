Artem Seledtsov promoted as Chief Business Development Officer at Exness

Steffy Bogdanova
March 29, 2022 9:26 am

Multi-asset broker Exness has promoted Artem Seledtsov as its new Chief Business Development Officer. This is what an update on Seledtsov’s LinkedIn profile stated.

Seledtsov joined the firm in July 2020 as the Head of Global Country Development. He was then promoted to Global Expansion Director in March 2021. He spent in that role a year before being promoted again as Chief Business Development Officer.

Having spent two years at Exness, Seledtsov brings a significant industry experience to his new role. Before he joined the company, he co-owned a financial services platform, WTW Invest, and served as its Chief Executive for nearly three years.

He was also the CEO at PMTrade (Parimatch Group), a forex and CFDs broker, where he worked from June 2019 to 2020. Seledtsov also worked at TeleTrade for over three years as its Global Sales Director.

Prior to that, he founded and headed DonMushGrow after having spent 8 and a half years at OTP Bank. Seledtsov started his career in 2005 at Ukraine’s Raiffeisen Bank Aval as a Leading Manager.

Earlier in February, Exness hired Peter Plester as Head of B2B Sales.

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
