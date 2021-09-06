Amana Capital hires Muhammad Rasoul as new CEO

Оnline financial trading platform Amana Capital announced the appointment of industry veteran Muhammad Rasoul as the new Chief Executive Officer. Rasoul succeeds Ahmad Khatib, who is stepping down for personal reasons after spearheading the organization’s operations and growth since Amana Capital was founded in 2010. Khatib will take on a strategic advisory role to ensure a smooth transition and support Amana Capital in its growth.

Karim Farra and Ziad Aboujeb, co-founders of Amana Capital, said:

We are thrilled that Muhammad will be joining the Amana Capital family, and are confident that his plethora of industry experience will prove to be very valuable for the brand as we push forward with our growth trajectory. We also want to thank Ahmad for his dedication and exemplary leadership over his 11 years that made Amana Capital the regional leader it is today.

Rasoul brings 25 years of experience in his new role. He has a strong entrepreneurial, commercial, and operational track record in the online financial services industry. His experience includes exchange-traded and OTC instruments, trading and technology systems, M&A, and financial regulations.