Amana Capital hires Muhammad Rasoul as new CEO

Оnline financial trading platform Amana Capital announced the appointment of industry veteran Muhammad Rasoul as the new Chief Executive Officer. Rasoul succeeds Ahmad Khatib, who is stepping down for personal reasons after spearheading the organization’s operations and growth since Amana Capital was founded in 2010. Khatib will take on a strategic advisory role to ensure a smooth transition and support Amana Capital in its growth.
Karim Farra and Ziad Aboujeb, co-founders of Amana Capital, said:
We are thrilled that Muhammad will be joining the Amana Capital family, and are confident that his plethora of industry experience will prove to be very valuable for the brand as we push forward with our growth trajectory. We also want to thank Ahmad for his dedication and exemplary leadership over his 11 years that made Amana Capital the regional leader it is today.
Rasoul brings 25 years of experience in his new role. He has a strong entrepreneurial, commercial, and operational track record in the online financial services industry. His experience includes exchange-traded and OTC instruments, trading and technology systems, M&A, and financial regulations.
Throughout his career Rasoul has consulted different regulatory agencies including the CFTC, NFA, ASIC, FCA, and the FSA in Japan. He co-founded the US industry pioneer GFT Markets in 1996. Later he left to become the Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President at NYSE-listed Gain Capital, eventually overseeing the acquisition of GFT Markets and City Index.
Muhammed followed up his role at Gain Capital by joining industry-leading B2B liquidity provider Alpha, which, under his leadership, was sold to LSE-listed Playtech in 2017.
Outgoing CEO Ahmad Khatib, commented:
As part of the search committee to select a new CEO, I was thoroughly impressed by Muhammad’s industry acumen and approachable persona. Although stepping down from Amana Capital as CEO – an organization that has been my family for over a decade – was a very difficult decision, Muhammad is ideal to navigate Amana Capital through the coming years. I personally look forward to working closely with him.
Muhammad Rasoul, who is relocating from the United States, added:
It is an extremely exciting time for the industry around the globe, but none more so than in the Middle East. I want to thank the founders and Ahmad for their support and their confidence in my capabilities, and not only do I look forward to my new role at Amana Capital and meeting everyone in the organization in person, but to calling Dubai home.