Fintech under Web 3 and decentralized finance

Web3.0 is a concept of a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology which was coined in 2014 and gained traction in 2021.

The possible transformation to the new version of a decentralised web, will likely reshape business and operating models. Octavian Patrascu, founder of global broker CAPEX.com has entertained the idea and shared his vision of uncharted territory traditional banking systems and financial service companies will step into with the new age of Web 3.0.

So what can we expect for the fintech industry in the Web 3.0 iteration?

Web3.0 and fintech companies

The launch of Bitcoin in 2009 triggered growth in the financial technology sector. In the following years, there was a rise of fintech companies and increased development of innovative technologies that traditional financial institutions are now using.

Businesses can already feel the effects of decentralized finance (DeFi), which is based on blockchain technology.

DeFi is a new financial system outside of the central authorities’ control. The system’s protocols and platforms that provide financial services are decentralized and cannot be shut down by a bank. DeFi’s efficiency allows people to send money directly to someone without a mediator. All the transactions are recorded on the blockchain and are visible to everyone with an Internet connection, making it more transparent and accessible.