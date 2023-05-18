The FedNow digital USD to be released in July 2023

The Fed’s 2024 digital dollar release was moved up to a premature July 2023. However, US media hasn’t paid much attention to the economic event promoting rumors and speculation about the rushed release.

What is FedNow?

FedNow is a real-time payment system, providing an alternative to traditional payment methods. As a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), it essentially a centralized cryptocurrency backed by an institution.

Officially, FedNow aims to make the payment system more efficient and secure, and to ease access to financial services for people who are unbanked or underbanked. The new system will be available 24/7 and will process digital dollar transactions in real time.

However, instant transactions are not new and are offered from many banks in Europe without the need for centralized blockchain system. Revolut is one such example and has been doing it for years.

The potential of a centralized digital dollar

FedNow offer the potential of making US economy more productive and competitive by providing a modern and efficient way of transferring funds. This potential may lead to increased investment and economic growth, which the US needs right now.

Additionally, the implementation of the new system may reduce the reliance on other payment systems with higher fees and longer processing times, reducing transaction costs.

The crypto dollar also could potentially attract institutional investors from overseas, which could help the country distribute the next wave of US debt that will follow the raising of the debt ceiling.