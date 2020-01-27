Vertical Knowledge launches Robotic Process Automation to alternative data

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Vertical Knowledge, provider of an end-to-end public data platform, announced earlier today that it has launched its latest Robotic Process Automation (RPA) framework.
The new framework has been designed for automating internet-based tasks that support accurate, reliable and compliant alternative data and offers the full range of RPA, Intelligent Automated Software (IAS) and Intelligent Automated Workflow (IAW) solutions to discover, connect, collect, enrich and integrate data from outside of the enterprise.
The secure and scalable RPA platform enables users to benefit from compliant and cost-effective research-ready external data from sources across the internet.
The platform will make its debut at BattleFin’s Miami Discovery Days 2020. Vertical Knowledge’s founder and CEO Matt Carpenter, commented:
BattleFin is a strategic partner and an industry recognized leader. Their Ensemble data platform attracts alternative data buyers and provides easy access to our prospective clients who can source, evaluate, test and purchase our unique open sourced data sets.
We are proud to be a platinum Sponsor at the Miami event. I am delighted to be speaking on how RPA is transforming open source data acquisition and look forward to discussing our role in its rapid growth and industry-wide adoption.