Vertical Knowledge launches Robotic Process Automation to alternative data

Vertical Knowledge, provider of an end-to-end public data platform, announced earlier today that it has launched its latest Robotic Process Automation (RPA) framework.

The new framework has been designed for automating internet-based tasks that support accurate, reliable and compliant alternative data and offers the full range of RPA, Intelligent Automated Software (IAS) and Intelligent Automated Workflow (IAW) solutions to discover, connect, collect, enrich and integrate data from outside of the enterprise.

The secure and scalable RPA platform enables users to benefit from compliant and cost-effective research-ready external data from sources across the internet.

The platform will make its debut at BattleFin’s Miami Discovery Days 2020. Vertical Knowledge’s founder and CEO Matt Carpenter, commented: