UP Fintech Reports Unaudited Q2 Results, Revenue Jumps 98.7%

The China-based firm, which is known as Tiger Brokers in Asia, reported total revenues of $60.2m, representing a 98.7% rise compared to the same period in 2020. Total net revenues increased 95% year-over-year to $55.4m.

Online brokerage UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) reported its second-quarter financial earnings on Friday, revealing a significant rise in revenue.

Wu Tianhua, CEO and Director of UP Fintech, stated:

Market backdrop was relatively weaker compared to the first quarter, but I am happy to report that the Company still achieved substantial expansion in the second quarter.

UP also saw a rise in newly funded accounts, with Tianhua adding:

As we continue to invest in our internationalization, there was a significant increase in the number of newly funded accounts and the total account balance. We added 153,100 funded accounts in the second quarter, an increase of 353.5% year over year and 30.4% quarter over quarter; of these newly acquired accounts, over 60% came from international markets.

The total account balance rose to $23.9bn, up 188.9% from the same period in 2020, while the number of customers with deposits came in at 529,100, a 215.2% increase.

However, despite the surge in revenue and funded accounts, the company, which focuses on global Chinese investors, reported a loss of $21.5m compared to a net income of $4.4m in the same quarter of last year.

Elsewhere, UP said it has seen strong growth in its corporate business, where it is serving a more diverse range of clients, adding 51 Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) clients that it said are private firms valued over one billion dollars.

UP Fintech said in its statement: