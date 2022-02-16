Robinhood teams up with Amplify Latinx to expand footprint in Latino communities

Our partnership with Amplify Latinx is an extension of our mission to democratize finance for all. Their work to uplift Latinx entrepreneurs, champion leadership opportunities for the Latinx community, and address systemic issues, such as the Latina pay gap, all reflect our commitment to breaking down barriers to wealth creation for so many.
Meanwhile, Rosario Ubiera-Minaya, an Executive Director of Amplify Latinx, added:
We are grateful to Robinhood for their generous support. This partnership will help us further our mission for equitable economic opportunity and upward mobility for Latinx in Massachusetts. As a demographic historically affected by systemic inequities, having resources and access to uplifting and promoting Latinx talent and representation and creating opportunities for economic growth is crucial to the rebuilding and restructuring of our economy. We look forward to this partnership.
