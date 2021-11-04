Robinhood introduces Directed Share Programs allowing retail investors to buy into IPOs

Online trading platform Robinhood revealed that it now supports Directed Share Programs (DSPs) through IPO access.
The blog post detailed that the service allows retail investors to buy shares at the IPO price.
The official announcement said:
DSPs are designed to recognize ‘friends’ of the company by giving them an opportunity to buy shares at the IPO price. They can facilitate meaningful community-driven interactions between companies going public and the individuals who have been a part of their journey leading up to the IPO.