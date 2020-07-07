Nidal Abdel Hadi becomes CEO of CFI Dubai

He has accumulated extensive experience with over twenty years of working in the field. He has influenced and helped shape the online trading business in key positions between Europe, Asia and the GCC area throughout his career.
Hadi has had previous senior roles such as head of institutional sales at ADS Securities and managing director at Advanced Markets LLC & Fortex Inc.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
CFI Financial Group Founders Hisham Mansour & Eduardo Fakhoury commented:
We are truly happy to see Mr. Hadi take on this new challenge. The GCC is a key market for the group and we are confident Mr. Hadi’s appointment will help strengthen our presence further. We are also very happy to always promote dedicated and capable people from within the group whenever this is possible.
Mr. Hadi surely possess all the skills needed to make this new challenge a big success and he has our full confidence and support.
Hadi said:
I am very excited and honored to take on the role of CEO of CFI Dubai. CFI has experienced strong growth in recent years and I would like to make sure we maintain the course while bringing on board a more streamlined trading experience to our clients and even more efficient operations within the company. further information.