Invast Global to appoint Charl de Vleeschauwer to the position of Managing Director, Global Head of eTX

From the 25th of October, Invast Global will be appointing Charl de Vleeschauwer to the position of Managing Director, Global Head of eTX based in Sydney Australia.

Prior to joining Invast Global, Charl worked as Head of Electronic Markets, FX and G10 Trading at BNY Mellon. Here he was appointed to grow the electronic FX offering and deliver on revenue and profit goals. He also drove the implementation of the SG1 project leading a team of 15, involving setting up the Electronic Trading engine in Singapore.

What will you bring from your previous roles to your new position at Invast Global?

“I have had the privilege in my career to work with some of the finest Financial Market Professionals in the Banking world, and I am excited to bring my experience and passion for Electronic Trading Solutions to Invast. Ensuring the best client outcomes through all liquidity conditions has been my focus throughout my career, and I look forward to guiding our prestigious client base at Invast towards their ambitions.” – Charl

What opportunities excite you most about working at Invast Global?

“The opportunity to provide clients with liquidity solutions across all asset classes, and to synergistically implement those solutions with cutting edge technology, is a very exciting juncture. The breadth of capabilities that Invast provides to clients – from Multi-Asset Trading, to Prime Broking, to Algorithmic Trading through to Outsourced Execution to name a few, excites me immensely and I am looking forward to leading such a talented team as we continue and grow.” – Charl

Gavin White, CEO of Invast Global, commented: