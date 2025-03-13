IG Group’s Q3 Revenue Rises 12% Following Increase in Active Clients

On Thursday, IG Group reported a 12% year-on-year revenue increase for its third quarter, driven by stronger market conditions and higher client activity.

The online trading provider said total revenue for the three months to 28 February 2025 rose to £268 million, with trading revenue up 15% year-on-year to £235.3 million.

Growth was said to have been supported by a 2% increase in active clients and higher revenue per client, the company said.

“Q3 revenue growth reflected stronger market conditions and an increase in active clients,” IG Group stated. “New customer acquisition has improved, and there is more to do to ensure stronger, sustained growth.”

All trading segments recorded year-on-year growth, with OTC derivatives revenue rising 14% and exchange-traded derivatives up 18%.

The stock trading and investments division grew 32%. However, net interest income declined 7%, reflecting lower interest rates.

The company also provided an update on its Freetrade acquisition, which is now expected to close in April 2025, ahead of schedule. IG added that Freetrade has continued to trade well with performance in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, IG Group continues its £200 million share buyback programme, with £21.7 million in shares repurchased so far this year.

With Q3 revenue up 11% year-to-date, IG Group said it remains confident in meeting full-year market expectations.