IG Group Revenue Rises 15% in Q1

FTSE 250 constituent IG Group reported a 15% increase in total revenue for the first quarter of the financial year ending May 31, 2025, on Thursday.

The company revealed its revenue for the three months ended August 31 reached £278.9 million during the period, driven by higher revenue per client and elevated volatility across various asset classes.

While the number of active clients declined slightly to 263,200, IG Group’s revenue growth was supported by a strong performance in its OTC derivatives and exchange-traded derivatives businesses, which experienced revenue increases of 14% and 20%, respectively.

Net interest income increased to £36.8 million, with a notable contribution from exchange-traded derivatives. In addition, the company said its US business saw stable client cash balances while international client cash balances remained relatively unchanged.

In July, IG Group announced a £150 million share buyback program, which is expected to be completed by the end of January 2025. The first tranche of £75 million has already been executed, and the second tranche is set to begin shortly.

Looking ahead, IG Group remains confident in its ability to deliver performance that is in line with market expectations for the full fiscal year. FY25, revenue is expected to be £1.03 billion, with profit before tax expected to be £491.8 million.