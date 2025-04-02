IG Group Completes Freetrade Acquisition

IG Group said Wednesday that it has completed its £160 million acquisition of Freetrade, marking its expansion into the UK direct-to-consumer investment market.

The deal, first announced in January, was finalised on 1 April 2025. Freetrade will continue to operate as a standalone brand, with co-founder and CEO Viktor Nebehaj and his leadership team remaining in place.

Nebehaj said the acquisition would allow Freetrade to “fast-track the rollout of new products and features” while accelerating growth.

Meanwhile, IG’s CEO, Breon Corcoran, welcomed the deal, calling it a “rare opportunity” to expand IG’s trading and investment offering.

Launched in 2018, Freetrade has grown rapidly, reaching 720,000 customers and £2.5 billion in assets under administration by the end of 2024.

The platform saw 32% revenue growth last year, generating £27.5 million and achieving positive EBITDA for the first time.

IG plans to invest heavily in product expansion, hiring, and marketing to drive further growth. The firm has stated that it will reinvest most of Freetrade’s forecast profits over the next two years.

The acquisition gives IG access to a younger, self-directed investor base at a time when the UK market for online investing is expanding.

Corcoran stated: “I am delighted to welcome Viktor and the Freetrade team to IG and look forward to working together to take the platform to the next level.”