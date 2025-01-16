IG Group Acquires Freetrade in £160m Deal

On Thursday, brokerage firm IG Group Holdings announced the acquisition of Freetrade, the commission-free investment platform, for £160 million.

The move is expected to bolster IG’s trading and investment offerings in the UK, helping to expand its reach to new customer segments and enhance its technological capabilities.

The deal will be funded in cash from IG’s existing capital resources. Completion is expected in mid-2025.

Breon Corcoran, CEO of IG, said it is a “rare opportunity to strengthen IG’s UK trading and investments offering,” while also expanding its target addressable market.

“Freetrade is one of the most successful emerging players in the UK direct-to-customer investment market, with a strong brand, highly scalable technology and delivering rapid growth,” he added.

Freetrade was founded in 2018 and has rapidly grown its customer base to 720,000, managing assets under administration (AUA) of £2.5 billion by the end of 2024.

The platform offers a diverse range of products, including global stocks, ETFs, and investment accounts like ISAs and SIPPs.

IG noted that Freetrade’s user-friendly interface and transparent pricing have driven substantial client acquisition and retention.

Viktor Nebehaj, CEO and co-founder of Freetrade commented that the deal is an exciting opportunity to accelerate Freetrade’s growth and deliver new products and features.

“IG’s vision for Freetrade is closely aligned with our own and its backing will be of huge benefit as we continue to scale the business,” added Nebehaj.

IG plans to operate Freetrade as an independent entity, maintaining its brand and management.