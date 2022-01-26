HotForex secures CMA licence in Kenya

This new license marks a new milestone in the steady growth of HotForex, which has become a truly global and multi-regulated brand over the past ten years.

The HF Markets Group today revealed that the HotForex has been granted licence by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya through HFM Investments Limited.

The spokesperson continued:

It also demonstrates the continued success of the HF Markets Group, made possible by our clients, partners and the dedicated efforts of the HotForex team to offer the safest trading environment possible to millions of traders around the world.

The latest CMA licence is in addition to the existing licenses and regulation of the company the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

HF Markets recently announced the appointment of Domluke Da Silva as new CEO.