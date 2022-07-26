Hirose UK reports 50% decline in revenues in FY22

Hirose Financial UK Ltd. has published its yearly financial results for the year ended on 31 March 2022. According to the retail forex trading services provider’s Companies House filing, the firm saw a nearly 50% drop in revenue.

The brokerage reported gross profit of £348,627 in the latest financial year, compared to £696,159, generated the previous year.

The administrative expenses of the company increased to £289,971 in FY22 from £241,387 during the previous year. The period ended with a £59,039 profit for the firm, witnessing an 87.3% drop from the previous year’s £464,915.