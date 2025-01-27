FXPro Adds Trump Meme Coin CFD to Platform

On Friday, FXPro announced the addition of the TRUMP Coin to its cryptocurrency contract-for-difference (CFD) trading platform, allowing traders to speculate on the meme-based cryptocurrency’s volatile price movements.

Built on the Solana blockchain, TRUMP Coin’s value is highly influenced by factors linked to President Trump, who is associated with the coin.

For instance, the cryptocurrency surged ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. However, the excitement has since waned, and TRUMP Coin has tumbled, with its price down more than 38% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinGecko.

With FXPro, traders can now access TRUMP Coin CFDs 24/7, alongside other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The platform said in its press release that it offers spreads as low as 17 cents and the ability to trade long or short without owning the underlying asset.

However, FXPro did caution users about the significant risks involved in trading cryptocurrency CFDs, urging them to fully understand the potential pitfalls.