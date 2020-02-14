FXCM announces steady execution data report in January

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Retail forex broker FXCM (NYSE:FXCM) released its execution data report for January 2020.
January 2020 all instruments highlights include:
- 72.2% of orders executed at price, down 1% MoM
- 23.0% of orders executed with positive slippage, up 11% from the previous month
- 4.8% of orders executed with negative slippage, down 24% MoM
- Average execution speed 16 milliseconds
Highlighted Instruments January 2020:
LeapRate reminds that the company recently launched a series of new data products, offering live pricing updates which are sourced directly from major interbank and non-bank market makers and updated multiple times per second.