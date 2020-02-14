LeapRate
Menu
Menu

FXCM announces steady execution data report in January

Brokers February 14, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
fxcm

Retail forex broker FXCM (NYSE:FXCM) released its execution data report for January 2020.

January 2020 all instruments highlights include:

  • 72.2% of orders executed at price, down 1% MoM
  • 23.0% of orders executed with positive slippage, up 11% from the previous month
  • 4.8% of orders executed with negative slippage, down 24% MoM
  • Average execution speed 16 milliseconds

Highlighted Instruments January 2020:

LeapRate reminds that the company recently launched a series of new data products, offering live pricing updates which are sourced directly from major interbank and non-bank market makers and updated multiple times per second.

Related News

arrow
X
AvaTrade launches MT5 trading platform in JapanBrokersAvaTrade Japan announced earlier that it has launched MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform in its local office. Japanese traders will now have access…

FXCM announces steady execution data report in January

0
Open

Send this to a friend