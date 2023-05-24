FP Markets expands its exotic currency pairs offering with MXN, BRL and ZAR

Australian Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets has expanded its offering to include a range of additional emerging currencies against the US Dollar. The new additions will be available for traders and investors through the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.

The broker revealed today that its exotic currency pairs offering now includes Mexican Peso (MXN), Brazilian Real (BRL) and South African Rand (ZAR) against the US Dollar.