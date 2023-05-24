FP Markets expands its exotic currency pairs offering with MXN, BRL and ZAR

Australian Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets has expanded its offering to include a range of additional emerging currencies against the US Dollar. The new additions will be available for traders and investors through the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.
The broker revealed today that its exotic currency pairs offering now includes Mexican Peso (MXN), Brazilian Real (BRL) and South African Rand (ZAR) against the US Dollar.
The official announcement detailed that with the latest expansion, the total number of currency pairs available to trade at FP Markets reaches more than 70 currency pairs.
The launch of the additional currencies is part of a wider effort by FP Markets to develop its Forex offering and deliver greater diversity when trading the FX market. At FP Markets, in addition to our broad range of currency pairs available, clients can now gain exposure to MXN, BRL and ZAR as base currencies versus the USD, opening the door for those looking to diversify their portfolios and capitalise on the growth potential of emerging markets.
Earlier in March, FP Markets announced adding cTrader to its existing range of trading platforms which includes MetaTrader 4&5.
