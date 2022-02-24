Forex trading service provider Trading.com launches in the US

US clients can already register for a T1 account. The platform offers offers commission-free trading on over 70 currency pairs.
Trading.com offers access to news and expert research, a learning center, and advanced trading tools. In addition, the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. The trading provider also offers spreads as low as 0.7 pips.
Pambos Panayiotou, CEO of Trading.com Markets Inc., commented:
From the many conversations we’ve had with retail traders in the US, we identified a gap between what many traditional forex dealers provide, and what clients really require. In many cases, customers felt let down by needlessly complex processes, pricing structures, and an overall lack of clarity when it came to important information. At Trading.com, we’re doing things differently. From our products and services, to our messaging, we’re introducing simplicity to an industry in need of it.
