Forex trading service provider Trading.com launches in the US

Trading.com, operated by Trading Point Group, has launched forex trading services in the United States.

US clients can already register for a T1 account. The platform offers offers commission-free trading on over 70 currency pairs.

Trading.com offers access to news and expert research, a learning center, and advanced trading tools. In addition, the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. The trading provider also offers spreads as low as 0.7 pips.