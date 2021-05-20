Fineco Bank reports strong growth momentum in Q1 2021

FinecoBank, an Italian bank that specializes in online brokerage, has revealed its trading results for the first quarter of 2021 ended on 31 March 201.

The company reported that it has managed to preserve strong growth momentum for the quarter.

In the official announcement, Fineco announced that net profit increased during Q1. The brokerage attributes the growth in this section to its diversified business model. The company registered €94.7 million, up by 2.7% compared to the same period the previous year.