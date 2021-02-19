Copy Trading is gaining popularity

A new approach to investing has been gaining popularity among beginners and mature traders. Investors pick copy trading to acquire experience through watching the work of other traders. For others, it saves time. The reasons differ but the goal is to achieve better trading results.

InstaForex Copy trading is similar to social trading when deals of one trader are copied to an account of another who is a follower. This can be done manually where the follower can choose which deals to copy. Or it can be done automatically by setting certain copying parameters.

Theory is a significant element in learning the craft. However, this approach allows traders to practice and acquire trading skills easily. Beginners can pick up useful techniques while watching experience traders at work.