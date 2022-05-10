Capital.com research shows female traders have higher levels of education compared to male traders

According to recent research conducted by Capital.com, 50% of the platform’s female traders across every market have a bachelor or master’s degree. The data shows that only 37% of male traders, in comparison, declare a bachelor or master’s degree.

This was observed in the Group’s quarterly report—Pulse, which tracks the trading patterns of retail investors across all markets it operates in among 4 million account on Capital.com.

Laura Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, Capital.com noted that the investor data confirms that education success is key to driving greater female participation in financial markets.

Laura Lin said:

A big part of trading and investing is about building confidence through research, education and learning. Based on our findings, female traders are more likely to trade and invest for themselves if they are informed and educated. Building confidence via education is important to create a more inclusive and level playing field when it comes to trading and investing.

Female traders make up only 13% of Capital.com’s retail client base, depending on the region.

The highest number of female traders using the investment trading platform is in Australia, with 16%. That number is the lowest in the Middle East at 6%.