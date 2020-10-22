Menu

CAPEX.com receives an industry trophy

Brokers October 22, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


CAPEX.com, operated by Key Way Investments Limited, announced receiving the Best Dealing Room trophy at the Forex Awards 2019. The broker also got two nominations for the Fastest Growing Provider and the Best Trading Application.

The previous year, ForexAwards.com awarded CAPEX.com the Fastest Growing Provider, and nominated it the Most Transparent Broker and Best Dealing Room. These distinctions show the broker’s potential. ForexAwards.com honors the financial markets’ best achievements with prizes in 30 categories, awarded to brokers who prove their dedication and commitment to the industry.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, commented:

Christina Koullapi, Key Way Investments
Christina Koullapi
Source: LinkedIn

Our latest distinctions prove that we are on the right track. The financial markets now see CAPEX.com as an important player, and that’s entirely due to our hard work and commitment. Making the world of trading accessible and exciting for more and more people through the quality of our services, the resources we bring to the table, and our dedicated team – this is why we started in the first place.

Established in 2016, CAPEX.com already has a full European regulation, complete educational package, and partnerships with services providers such as TipRanks, Trading Central and TradingView.

CAPEX.com is registered across Europe and regulated by CySEC. The broker is registered with other financial regulatory authorities including Germany’s BaFin, Denmark’s DFSA, UK’s FCA, and Poland’s KNF.

The broker has also registered with the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). It also plans for expansion in as many key locations in Europe as possible, citing as the main reason the “need to better adapt to the requirements of local trading communities, while complying with local regulations & authorizations”.

CAPEX.com receives an industry award
Share via

In its operation in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) of the European Union, CAPEX.com supports robust regulatory environment. It adheres to The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) regulatory framework and ensures investors’ protection, while increasing transparency and efficiency in trading the financial markets.

Additionally, its technologies and top tier connections provide extra security for client accounts, making trading more accessible and up to date with the latest regulatory requirements.

CAPEX.com offers CFD trading solutions on over 2,100 financial assets ranging from forex, indices, ETFs, bonds, commodities, shares, cryptocurrencies and signature blends.

Trading takes place on either the CAPEX WebTrader platform, or MetaTrader 5, both recognized worldwide.

The web-based platform, CAPEX WebTrader, doesn't require any software installation or download. It offers users an intuitive trading interface, a comprehensive charting package, integrated risk management tools, technical indicators and access to global tools such as Trading Central, TipRanks' set of resources and TradingView.

The MetaTrader 5 venue comes with in-depth technical indicators and a user-friendly interface, making it suitable for more sophisticated traders focusing on technical analysis.

CAPEX.com also provides mobile apps, granting mobile traders access to all tools, flexibility and features.

arrow
X
B2Broker launches new website and new corporate branding…BrokersB2Broker Chief Operating Officer, Evgeniya Mykulyak explains: Our website is a mirror of our business. We created the previous version of our website…

CAPEX.com receives an industry trophy

0
Send this to a friend