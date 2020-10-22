CAPEX.com receives an industry trophy

CAPEX.com, operated by Key Way Investments Limited, announced receiving the Best Dealing Room trophy at the Forex Awards 2019. The broker also got two nominations for the Fastest Growing Provider and the Best Trading Application.

The previous year, ForexAwards.com awarded CAPEX.com the Fastest Growing Provider, and nominated it the Most Transparent Broker and Best Dealing Room. These distinctions show the broker’s potential. ForexAwards.com honors the financial markets’ best achievements with prizes in 30 categories, awarded to brokers who prove their dedication and commitment to the industry.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, commented:

Our latest distinctions prove that we are on the right track. The financial markets now see CAPEX.com as an important player, and that’s entirely due to our hard work and commitment. Making the world of trading accessible and exciting for more and more people through the quality of our services, the resources we bring to the table, and our dedicated team – this is why we started in the first place.

Established in 2016, CAPEX.com already has a full European regulation, complete educational package, and partnerships with services providers such as TipRanks, Trading Central and TradingView.

CAPEX.com is registered across Europe and regulated by CySEC. The broker is registered with other financial regulatory authorities including Germany’s BaFin, Denmark’s DFSA, UK’s FCA, and Poland’s KNF.

The broker has also registered with the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). It also plans for expansion in as many key locations in Europe as possible, citing as the main reason the “need to better adapt to the requirements of local trading communities, while complying with local regulations & authorizations”.