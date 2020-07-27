CAPEX.com secures retail license from ADGM FSRA

Global broker CAPEX.com, operated by Key Way Markets Ltd, announced receiving a retail license from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM FSRA). This will enable CAPEX.com to expand its value proposition across the Middle East while providing regional investors with an online trading platform underpinned by a customer-centered and education-oriented approach.

CAPEX.com’s launch in the UAE and wider GCC region is timely with its provision of traders with an, integrated platform which is equipped with everything that investors need to efficiently explore the markets and facilitate secure investing.

Madalina Rotaru, CEO of Key Way Markets Ltd, the operating company of CAPEX.com, said:

We are pleased to be expanding CAPEX.com’s operations into the UAE and wider Middle East as we aim to educate current and potential traders in the region in order to increase their investment capabilities through our global expertise and top-of-the-line trading technology. Receiving a license from the prestigious ADGM FSRA, an institution which widely complements our progressive business model, further reinforces our leading repute and fortifies our value proposition. The GCC is an attractive destination for both proficient and novice investors, serving as an ideal backdrop for our continued growth. We look forward to leveraging this region’s robust economic standing to further develop our operations.

Established in 2016, CAPEX.com has a good technological foundation, offering traders both the widely used Meta Trader 5 and CAPEX WebTrader, an integrated web and mobile trading platform. CAPEX WebTrader features an integrated educative element through video courses and industry-leading analysis instruments from Tip Ranks and Trading Central.