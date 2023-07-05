ATFX acquires Rakuten Securities Australia

Global online trading CFDs broker ATFX has announced strengthening its position in the Australian market with the acquisition of Rakuten Securities Australia Pty Ltd (RSA), a subsidiary of Rakuten Securities, Inc.
The strategic move provides ATFX with access to a well-established customer base and team of industry professionals while continuing to deliver a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, etc.
We are thrilled to welcome RSA into the ATFX family. This acquisition presents a significant opportunity for us to expand our presence in the Australian market and provide clients in the region with enhanced trading solutions. We are committed to investing in technology, talent, and resources to ensure that our clients receive the highest level of service.
ATFX provides clients with a educational resources, advanced trading tools, and comprehensive market analysis, allowing them to make informed trading decisions. The acquisition will benefit RSA’s clients with access to ATFX’s broader product offering and robust trading infrastructure.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.