LegacyFX to sponsor Spanish football club Real Betis

Forex broker LegacyFX has announced that it has signed a sponsorship deal with Spanish football club Real Betis Balompié S.A.D.
The deal is for two years until 2023 and will ensure that the brand name of LegacyFX will appear on the back of the football club’s jerseys.
Jad Abdelrahman, Chief Executive Officer at LegacyFX, said:
We, at LegacyFX, are always looking to present our brand in a successful and promising manner. As such, we chose one of the best teams in LaLiga, due to its rich history in Spain, Europe, and even worldwide. We believe that this partnership with Real Betis is in-line with our vision, will positively represent our brand to our clientele proudly, and catapult our name as a truly leading global brokerage.