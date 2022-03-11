Exness takes part in the Jordan Financial Expo & Conference 2022 as a strategic partner

Multi-asset broker Exness will participate in the Jordan Financial Expo & Conference 2022 as Strategic Partner, the company revealed.

The event takes place on 13 and 14 March at Crowne Plaza Dead Sea Hotel in Jordan. The conference connects industry experts from all around the globe. Visitors of the event will be able to listen to key speeches, interact at panel discussions, and learn about current and future market trends.

Exness will have a prominent presence at the conference. The global broker’s representatives will be available to connect with attendees and give them an in-depth look into the company’s philosophy.

Additionally, Exness’ experts will give speeches on key industry topics. Exness’ Regional Director Mohamad Ibrahim will talk about the industry and its opportunities and Senior Market Strategist Wael Makarem, will discuss about the opportunities of investing in crypto.