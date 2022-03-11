Exness takes part in the Jordan Financial Expo & Conference 2022 as a strategic partner

Steffy Bogdanova
March 11, 2022 9:09 am

Multi-asset broker Exness will participate in the Jordan Financial Expo & Conference 2022 as Strategic Partner, the company revealed.

The event takes place on 13 and 14 March at Crowne Plaza Dead Sea Hotel in Jordan. The conference connects industry experts from all around the globe. Visitors of the event will be able to listen to key speeches, interact at panel discussions, and learn about current and future market trends.

Exness will have a prominent presence at the conference. The global broker’s representatives will be available to connect with attendees and give them an in-depth look into the company’s philosophy.

Additionally, Exness’ experts will give speeches on key industry topics. Exness’ Regional Director Mohamad Ibrahim will talk about the industry and its opportunities and Senior Market Strategist Wael Makarem, will discuss about the opportunities of investing in crypto.

Mohamad Ibrahim, Exness Regional Director, commented:

Jordan Financial Expo & Conference is a very important event that attracts many traders and industry experts in the region. It’s a great honor to be part of such a high profile event in the region and we cannot wait to connect with existing and potential clients and partners.

Khaldoun Nusair, AFAQ Group chairman of Jordan Financial Expo & Conference stated:

Having Exness, a global leader in the financial markets, as our strategic partner is, to say the least, a great privilege. We cannot wait to open our doors to the people and get the discussions related to our industry going.

In the last few months Exness has consistently exceeded $1 trillion in monthly trading volume.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
