Exness CCO Damian Bunce shares insight on client satisfaction and AI at Wealth 3.0

The panel discussed various topics including the traders’ experience, trends, and challenges that are expected to arise in the trading landscape, which Bunce discussed. When asked about marketing and client satisfaction, he emphasized the importance of creating user interfaces that are specifically designed for the target market.

Exness Chief Customer Officer, Damian Bunce, recently participated in the Wealth 3.0: How to Attract and Retain the Modern Investor panel where he shared his insights on the online trading industry. The event, which was organized by LSEG and Refinitive, focused on the predictions for marketing and its impact on the brokerage and finance sectors.

He stated:

You can’t have Westernized interfaces being targeted to the Asian market because data has shown they fail really quickly.

Exness, a global multi-asset broker, has been able to maintain high levels of client retention and satisfaction through its promise of a frictionless trading experience. The broker uses automation and algorithmic frameworks to process thousands of market data and trading activity, enabling it to maintain stable and tight spreads, instant execution, and instant withdrawals. These features enhance reliability and traders’ safety and protection.

Bunce also commented on the topic of AI at the panel. The predictions for marketing and its impact on the brokerage and finance sectors discussed at the event included AI’s ability to predict customer behavior, hyper-personalization, and omnichannel AR/VR actualization.

Bunce commented:

Big data analysis on client behaviour is unravelling interesting opportunities, for example small deposits followed by small withdrawals (on a high percentage of cases) indicate clients testing, which often leads to a large deposit – knowing this typical behaviour, hard to see in small data sets, can lead to a sales call to action.

Exness, reported monthly trading volume of $3.8 trillion last month. The multi-asset broker is currently prioritizing its expansion to new markets around the globe.