World Federation of Exchanges embraces the suspension of the ban on short selling

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs welcomes the decision to remove the short selling bans across Europe and endorses the authorities’ efforts to return to normal operations of fair and orderly markets in the region.

Financial regulators worldwide put in place emergency procedures in response to the high market volatility resulting from Covid-19 outbreak in March, focusing on short-selling of certain financial instruments. Today the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) noted and endorsed the decision of member authorities of Austria, Belgium, France, Greece and Spain to withdraw their restrictions.