French regulator suspends ban on short selling

The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) announced today that in consideration of the return to more normal risk indicators on the French market, the regulator has decided to suspend the imposed ban on creation of net short positions and on the increase of existing net short positions. The French agency, however, will closely monitor the situation in financial markets.

European financial regulators took the emergency measures in March to ban any creation of a net short position and any increase in an existing net short position for a period of a month or more to limit the unprecedented high market volatility resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak. French regulator AMF announced the ban on 17 March and took the decision to extend on 15 April for another month.