Whistleblowers receives more than $2.5 million award from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced giving a more than $2.5 million award to joint whistleblowers who provided the agency with tip based largely on highly probative independent analysis of a public company’s filings led to several successful enforcement actions. The whistleblowers also provided helpful assistance early in the investigation, which helped save Commission time and resources.
Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower commented:
Detailed analysis by outsiders of companies can have a significant impact on the enforcement of the federal securities laws. Today’s award demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to awarding individuals who provide high quality independent analysis that leads to successful enforcement actions.